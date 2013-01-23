PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival isn't home to many shoot-'em-up movies, but action-oriented actors at the festival are being questioned about Hollywood's role in American gun violence.

Guy Pearce, Ellen Page and Alexander Skarsgard all say Hollywood shares in the blame.

Pearce is in Park City, Utah, to support the family drama "Breathe In," but he's pulled plenty of imaginary triggers in violent films such as "Lockdown" and "Lawless." He says Hollywood may make guns seem "cool" to the broader culture, but there are vast variations in films' approach to guns.

Skarsgard says that despite the existence of violent video games and Hollywood movies in his native country of Sweden, there aren't nearly as many gun deaths there. Page says the availability of "crazy assault rifle(s)" makes her feel less safe.