Super news for cast and crew of Super 8: The sci-flick opened at number one in the weekend box office, according to early studio estimates.

According to Reuters, the film, directed by J.J. Abrams (Star Trek, Lost) and produced by Steven Spielberg, earned $38 million in its first four days of release. Worldwide, the mystery-shrouded film (which had a $50 million budget) earned nearly $45 million overall.

Set in 1979, the flick centers around a group of kids filming a home movie during a violent train crash -- one which may have released an alien-like being into town.

Last week's box office champ X-Men: First Class grossed an additional $25 million in a 55 percent drop-of in its second week.

Kids' film Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer debuted in seventh place with a disappointing $6.3 million. In third place was The Hangover Part II; earning an additional $18.5 million in its third week, the raunchy comedy has now grossed $216.6 million -- making it the year's top-grossing film so far.

