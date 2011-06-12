J.J. Abrams' super secretive flick, 'Super 8,' let the cat out of the bag on June 10, reaping handsome rewards at the box office.

The film, produced by Steven Spielberg, opened with a strong $38 million over the weekend, blowing past its closest competitor, 'X-Men: First Class,' which took in $25 million.

'The Hangover Part II' landed in third with $18.5 million, while 'Kung Fu Panda 2' came in fourth with $16.6 million.

Related stories on ETonline.com:EXCLUSIVE TRAILER: 'Turtle: The Incredible Journey'