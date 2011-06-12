'Super 8' Sneaks Up on Weekend Box Office
J.J. Abrams' super secretive flick, 'Super 8,' let the cat out of the bag on June 10, reaping handsome rewards at the box office.
The film, produced by Steven Spielberg, opened with a strong $38 million over the weekend, blowing past its closest competitor, 'X-Men: First Class,' which took in $25 million.
'The Hangover Part II' landed in third with $18.5 million, while 'Kung Fu Panda 2' came in fourth with $16.6 million.
