Game? What game? A number of star-studded Super Bowl commercials are already circulating the web ahead of the big game in New Orleans this Sunday, Feb. 3, and by the looks of it, they're set to cause as much online chatter as the Baltimore Ravens or the San Francisco 49ers on Monday morning.

In one particularly buzz-worthy ad, for web service provider GoDaddy.com, Bar Refaeli feeds into every computer geek's fantasy by having a prolonged makeout session with "Walter," a curly-haired, bespectacled employee.

"There are two sides to GoDaddy," says company spokesperson Danica Patrick at the beginning of the commercial. Leonardo DiCaprio's supermodel ex and Jesse Heiman, the actor who plays nerdy "Walter," sit idly next her. "There's the sexy side, represented by Bar Refaeli, and the smart side, that creates a killer website for your small business, represented by Walter. Together, they're perfect."

The lingerie model and Walter then proceed to have a very tightly framed makeout session.

But GoDaddy's Super Bowl ad isn't the only one that plays up the sex appeal. Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue covergirl Kate Upton also makes an appearance in a low-cut black tank-top in a spot for Mercedes-Benz.

In it, the flirty 20-year-old model suds up the luxury vehicle, leaving little to the imagination.

Calvin Klein will similarly toy with the audience's imagination in its 30-second commercial pegged to their launch of men's "Calvin Klein Concept" underwear. The black-and-white spot features model Matthew Terry showing off his fit physique and is set to air toward the end of the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

Even fictional brands will get a shoutout in the huge collection of Super Bowl ads Sunday. Quill.com will promote its sale of Dunder Mifflin paper products during the big game, a nod to NBC's hit The Office, which will air its series finale after nine seasons this coming May.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Super Bowl 2013 Ads: Bar Refaeli, Kate Upton Steam Up the Screen in Leaked Commercials