NEW YORK (AP) — Men might want to take note if their loved one turns to the Investigation Discovery network Sunday for Super Bowl counterprogramming.

The network will be running a marathon of "Wives With Knives" episodes during the game. It is a typically colorful programming choice by a young network that has grown quickly because of them.

The network is 5 years old and devoted to true crime and mystery stories. It has attracted new fans rapidly.

So rapidly, in fact, that Chief Executive Henry Schleiff boldly predicts that it will be the top-rated cable TV network within three or four years.

Experts say that may be optimistic, but even so the network is a success story for parent Discovery Communications.