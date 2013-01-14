KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Boy band Super Junior has won top album honors at South Korea's equivalent of the Grammys for the second consecutive year.

"Sexy, Free & Single," Super Junior's sixth studio album, captured the Disk Daesang title at the 2013 Golden Disk Awards ceremony Tuesday night at Malaysia's Sepang International Circuit.

Super Junior edged out nominees including "Gangnam Style" rap sensation PSY and fellow boy groups SHINee and Exo.

The award is determined from sales figures and jury ratings. "Sexy, Free & Single" has reportedly sold nearly 500,000 copies since its July release.

Super Junior also won the album award last year for its 2011 release, "Mr. Simple."

It is the second time the two-day awards ceremony is being held outside South Korea. Song award winners will be announced Wednesday.