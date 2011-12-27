Victoria's Secret supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio is ready to reveal her own secret: She's pregnant again, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Alessandra and other hot mamas stun at the Victoria's Secret show

The Brazilian beauty, 30, broke the news to Brazilian magazine Istoe Gente. "I'm going to be a mom!" Ambrosio exclaimed. The baby-to-be will be the second for Ambrosio and California businessman Jamie Mazur, her longtime fiance, who are already parents to daughter Anja, 3.

PHOTOS: Pregnancies of the year

She adds to the mag that she is four months along -- she surprised her man with the happy news (and a positive pregnancy test!) on his birthday in September -- but does not yet know the gender of their child.

PHOTOS: Supermodel moms

The stunner kept her baby-to-be (and her bump!) under wraps while strutting the catwalk just last month in lingerie for Victoria's Secret annual fashion show.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See the best beach bods in Hollywood

The top 25 best abs

The sexiest celebs