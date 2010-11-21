KATMANDU, Nepal (AP) -- Supermodel Helena Christensen has spent three days in villages in southern Nepal as part of her campaign to highlight the effect of global warming on poor and rural communities.

The Danish model told reporters: "I ... met several women who told me their personal stories, shared with me the fear they have over the way they live their lives now constantly waiting for flooding and not knowing how to react when it happens."

She says the villagers were fearful for their children's lives and their livelihood.

Christensen was speaking Monday in Katmandu after visiting Nawalaparasi district.

Most of the population there depend on farming for their livelihood. Crops have been destroyed by flooding, drought and a cold spell.