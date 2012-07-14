Supermodel Christie Brinkley's father dies at 91
NEW YORK (AP) -- Don Brinkley, the father of supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley, has died. He was 91.
A spokeswoman for Brinkley said her father died on Saturday in Sag Harbor, N.Y.
Don Brinkley was a television writer and producer for many years. In 1988, he was honored by the Museum of Broadcasting in New York.
He was also a journalist for CBS Radio News.
He is survived by his wife, Marge, and two children.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 19, 2018 Count down the 25 best TV spinoffs of all time!