NEW YORK (AP) -- Don Brinkley, the father of supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley, has died. He was 91.

A spokeswoman for Brinkley said her father died on Saturday in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

Don Brinkley was a television writer and producer for many years. In 1988, he was honored by the Museum of Broadcasting in New York.

He was also a journalist for CBS Radio News.

He is survived by his wife, Marge, and two children.