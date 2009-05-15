By Saryn Chorney

In this Sunday's issue of PARADE, supermodel and wife of David Bowie, Iman, sounds off about the first lady, racial relations and being a mom later in life. Sounds like a typical interview, right? Wrong.

"Mrs. Obama is not a great beauty," Iman, 53, tells PARADE.

Oh no she didn't!

Actually, yes, she did. Getting catty about the President's wife is NOT a great way to disprove popular opinion that models are dumb. Iman seemed to realize her blunder, however, and tried to save face.

"But she is so interesting looking and so bright. That will always take you farther. When you're a great beauty, it's always downhill for you. If you're someone like Mrs. Obama, you just get better with age.

So now she's comparing the first lady to an aged cheese? Jeesh. Well, just as long as she's talking about Parmigiano Reggiano, we'll let it slide.

Shockingly, Iman goes on to say that she's felt a bit ostracized in the past. We can't imagine why...

"You suddenly represent a whole race, and that race goes, 'Well, that person does not represent our ideals of beauty.' For lack of a better term, it becomes what it was like during slavery."

Whoa. Did she just compare modeling to slavery? Oh man, Iman, your fashion designer friends are just going to love that. And yet, she still perseveres with the touchy topic.

"One had the field n----- and the house n-----. There was this notion that I was chosen by white fashion editors to be better than the rest, which I am not. I did not like being thought of as the house n----- whether it was spoken or whether it was understood. It always left a bad taste in my mouth."

Here's what leaves a bad taste in our mouths, Iman: Beautiful, wealthy, successful women who complain about how cruel the world has been to them. You married David Bowie, is that not the heavens repaying you tenfold for your sorrows, woman?

Go listen to "I'm Afraid of Americans" and think about what you've done.