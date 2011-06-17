Supermodel Maggie Rizer is Pregnant

Reporting by UsMagazine

Another beautiful baby is on its way!

Supermodel Maggie Rizer, 33, and her husband, Alex Mehran, are expecting their first child together this winter, Rizer announced on her blog Friday.

"Alex and I couldn't possibly be more excited! We will be welcoming a baby boy this November," she wrote.

Speaking of her dog, Rizer added that "Bea is a little upset, as she hoped to be gaining a little sister rather than another brother, but we told her to keep her paws up for the next time around."

"We've been having lots of fun these past few months getting ready for the new arrival," Rizer added, "and we'll be sure to let you know how things are with our ever-growing family."

Rizer married businessman Mehran on Sept. 18, 2010 in Lake Placid, N.Y.

