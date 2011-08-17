New York Fashion Week isn't until next month, but try telling that to Suri Cruise, who changed her outfit twice while out about in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: The fabulous life of Suri Cruise

First, she donned her favorite pink faux fur coat by H&M Kids with a purple DKNY Kids dress and matching Venettini moccasins. She accessorized with an oversized Armani fedora hat (possibly on loan from mom, Katie Holmes) and her American Girl Bitty Baby doll.

PHOTOS: Celeb kids' pricey duds

Later, she switched to a blue tiered ruffle dress from Gap Kids, a pink hat, gold mini heels and a purple clutch.

The stylish tot celebrated her 5th birthday in April with a lavish tea party at her parents' Beverly Hills Mansion.

Wearing a frilly pink dress and turquoise sunglasses, Suri -- famous for her high-priced couture ($850 Ferragamo bags, $635 dresses) -- sat at the head of the table, surrounded siblings Connor, 18, and Isabella, 16 (among other guests).

PHOTOS: Most lavish star kids' parties ever!

Why the tea party theme? "I kind of like to girl it up!" mom Holmes, 32, explained. "This is my favorite day of the year."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly