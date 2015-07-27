Whoa! When did Suri Cruise get so big?

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter looks to be grown up all of a sudden. Suri, 9, was spotted on a playdate in New York looking wise beyond her years, donning a burgundy sun dress and a silver purse.

In 2014, Katie told Elle UK that her daughter's lifestyle is "so different from how I grew up," but said general parenting rules still apply.

"I think the basics are very important: the number one thing is making sure my child feels loved. And good about herself," she said. "And that what she does and who she is, is special and important, and should be celebrated. And my mom always said, 'No one loves you like your mother.'"

Suri's playdate comes as her dad tours the world promoting his latest movie, "Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation." The film has been getting a ton of buzz from the get-go, possibly because he actually hung off the side of plane while it was in in the air.

"I do everything I can do to entertain an audience," he said during a surprise appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April.

Tom had to film the above scene eight times but despite numerous challenges, "I told them, 'Don't stop filming.'"

The daredevil actor had to wear special lenses to adjust to the wind speed, and filmmakers had to worry about things like bird strikes and debris coming at him both from the runway and at 5,000 feet in the air.

"I was hit by a tiny particle from the runway and I literally thought it broke my ribs," he said.

Tom wasn't blind to the danger. He said he was "scared s—less" to do the stunt. "I've done a lot of different things," he said, "and I've always wanted to do that."