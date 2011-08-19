Last week, Melanie Moore was crowned America's favorite dancer -- but she has yet to win the heart of Suri Cruise.

Crowned the season-8 champ on last week's season finale of So You Think You Can Dance, Marietta, Georgia native Moore, 19, hobnobbed backstage with guest judge Katie Holmes and her famous 5-year-old daughter.

"I was more nervous talking to Suri than I was talking to Katie!" Moore admits to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. "She's so infamous! She's perfect!"

But the meeting didn't go as well as Moore had hoped. After shaking Suri's manicured hand and exclaiming "I wanna be your friend!" Tom Cruise's youngest got "terrified," Moore confides.

"Looks like I'm not gonna get a babysitting job on that one!"

Also in Moore's chat: Lady Gaga confessed to "awful dancing" in her videos and concerts; how Moore is pigging out before she goes on tour with the SYTYCD crew; her scariest routine and much more!

