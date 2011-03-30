Elizabeth Banks is letting her fans in on a secret: she's a mom!

"I have been very fortunate in life both professionally and personally. I have had untold number of opportunities to work with inspiring people, on great projects as an actress, and I have had a fantastic long term relationship of nearly 20 years with my now husband, Max [Handelman]," the "30 Rock" actress, 37, wrote on her blog Wednesday.

"The one true hurdle I've faced in life is that I have a broken belly," she continued. "After years of trying to get pregnant, exploring the range of fertility treatments, all unsuccessful, our journey led us to gestational surrogacy: we make a 'baby cake' and bake it in another woman's 'oven.'"

"From that came two miracles. The first was meeting our carrier and her husband who were truly humbling in their decency and generosity. And the second miracle was the birth of our baby boy, Felix Handelman. Felix means 'happy and 'lucky' in Latin. And true to his name, Felix is a very happy baby and a blessing on our life."

Banks -- who wed Handelman, her college sweetheart, on September 6, 1992 -- added that they have "maintained a great deal of privacy throughout this process" and asked fans to "honor Felix's privacy going forward."

"Thanks to all our friends, family, and fans for your support," the actress concluded. "If you need me, I'll be changing dirty diapers and trying to get some sleep."

