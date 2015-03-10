Surprise, surprise, Ryan Seacrest is dating another model
He's got game! Ryan Seacrest has done it again — He's dating another model.
The "American Idol" host was spotted with the stunning Renee Hall in New York over the weekend and the romance has been progressing for a few weeks.
Ryan met the blond beauty shortly after his breakup with model Shayne Taylor. Sensing a trend here?. According to TMZ, Ryan and Renne met through the founders of GUESS clothing and quickly hit it off.
The couple reportedly met at Ryan's birthday in Napa several weeks ago.
One thing that Renee has that most of Ryan's past girls didn't have: A child. Take a peek at the 26-year-old's Instagram and you'll see that she is doting mother to a boy.
Is Ryan going from a ladies man to a family man?
