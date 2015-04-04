Beyonce is putting Jay Z's new music streaming service, Tidal, to good use.

Saturday marks Beyonce's seventh wedding year anniversary to Jay, and she shared her new song, "Die With You" on Tidal to help celebrate it.

The 33-year-old's lyrics are just as sweet as can be for her husband.

"I wake up just to sleep with you. I open my eyes so I can see with you. And I live so I can die with you," she sings in a home-made clip that shows them in a personal moment.

Jay Z, 45, launched Tidal on Monday along with 16 artist stakeholders including his wife, Rihanna, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Jason Aldean, Madonna, Coldplay and more.