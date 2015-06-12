Lark Voorhies, best known for her role as Lisa Turtle in the beloved sitcom Saved by the Bell, is officially off the market.

Following a commitment ceremony on April 1, Voorhies and music producer Jimmy Green married on April 30, ET can confirm. The two tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, TMZ reports, with the 41-year-old actress donning a short floral dress, an oversized sun hat and sunglasses, while her now-husband also dressed casually in jeans and a short-sleeve plaid button-up.

The two reportedly met on Facebook about a year ago.

Voorhies made headlines in 2012, when she looked nearly unrecognizable in a Yahoo! video that went viral.

Her mother later told People that her daughter had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, though she denied the claim when ET spoke with her in August 2012.

"I have no worries myself, nor do I exude, exhibit or possess within my living stratus any reason why someone should worry [on] my behalf," she said. "It's completely fictional."

Last August, Lifetime aired The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story, which supposedly revealed what really happened behind-the-scenes of the '90s show through the eyes of Dustin Diamond (Screech). But just how real was the film?