Surprisingly Southern Stars

Johnny Depp from Kentucky

By Jon Warech

A lot of stars will put on their cowboy boots and becomes a little bit country this week as the 45th annual Country Music Awards airs live Wednesday night on ABC. But some of Hollywood's finest are actually from the South. Scroll through and find out which stars have friends in (geographically) low places.

Johnny Depp

State of origin: Kentucky

Don't be fooled by that vaguely European accent -- Depp's family came from France in the 1700s, but that doesn't count -- but man who played Captain Jack Sparrow hails from Owensboro, Kentucky. His family hopped around the South throughout his youth and settled in Miramar, Florida, which explains why Depp is down with the Miami Dolphins.

