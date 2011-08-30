INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- "Survivor" all-star contestant Rupert Boneham is considering a run for governor of Indiana.

Boneham has formed an exploratory committee to possibly seek the Libertarian Party's nomination for governor.

He said on his campaign website that the current field of candidates doesn't understand the problems average Hoosiers face. He cited his extensive charity work on behalf of troubled teenagers as his chief qualities.

The bushy-bearded Boneham, known for wearing tie-dyed shirts, competed in 2003 on "Survivor: Pearl Island" and has been on multiple "Survivor" follow-ups since then.

If he runs, Boneham will join a field dominated by Republican Congressman Mike Pence and former Democratic Indiana House Speaker John Gregg.

Gov. Mitch Daniels can't run for re-election next year because of term limits.