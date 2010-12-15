PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Reality TV star Richard Hatch is accused of violating his supervised release for a federal tax-evasion sentence by failing to refile his 2000 and 2001 tax returns.

Hatch never paid taxes on the $1 million he won on the first season of the hit TV show "Survivor." He served three years in prison. Last year, he began a three-year period of supervised release and is supposed to refile and pay his taxes on the winnings and other income.

Hatch on Wednesday appeared in U.S. District Court in Providence, R.I., where Judge William Smith said Hatch is accused of not refiling.

He granted Hatch's request to postpone the hearing until January, but told Hatch he doesn't consider the matter complicated.

Hatch told reporters he looks forward to the hearing.