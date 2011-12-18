What an upset!

Veteran players Ben "Coach" Wade and Oscar "Ozzy" Lusth tried their hardest but just couldn't outwit, outplay or outlast Sophie Clarke, who walked away with Survivor: South Pacific's $1 million prize Sunday.

"I had my finger on the pulse and tried to figure out people's motivations and work within the framework of the game," Clarke, 22, said after her win. "[Coach and fellow contestant Brandon Hantz] created this religious framework, an idea of being loyal and trustworthy and … [I] got to the end."

During Sunday's two-hour finale, Clarke was deemed a "privileged, pretentious brat" by Lusth -- who re-entered the game after winning the final Redemption Island duel against Hantz -- but still went home with six jury votes to take the title. Wade took the other three, leaving fellow top 3 contestant Albert Destrade without a single vote to his name.

When the cast came together for the Survivor reunion show, the jury members revealed that they would have awarded Lusth the prize had he not lost the final immunity challenge.

However, the three-time competitor -- who won eight Redemption Island challenges -- walked away with $100,000 as the season's fan favorite.

