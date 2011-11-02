NEW YORK (AP) -- Former "Survivor" winner Ethan Zohn's cancer has returned.

Zohn's publicist confirms doctors discovered cancer in his chest in September. News of the diagnosis was first reported by People.com.

Zohn was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin's disease in 2009. Two rounds of chemotherapy didn't work, and he underwent a stem cell transplant. He was in remission until his latest diagnosis.

The 37-year-old is undergoing a new form of chemotherapy called SGN-35, which involves an antibody drug that zeroes in on cancer cells and is thought to be less toxic to the rest of the body.

Zohn says he hopes to undergo another stem cell transplant after three months of treatment.

Zohn competed on the current season of CBS' "The Amazing Race" with his girlfriend, fellow "Survivor" champion Jenna Morasca. They were sent home in the second episode.

