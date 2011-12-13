NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) -- Reality television star Richard Hatch says he's hoping for a new show about his relationship with children conceived by his sperm donations, now that he's out of prison in Rhode Island.

Hatch told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he has so far met two biological children through the Donor Sibling Registry, which helps connect donors and their children.

The 50-year-old won the first season of the CBS reality show "Survivor." He was freed from prison Monday after being sentenced in March for failing to comply with the terms of his supervised release in a tax evasion case stemming from his $1 million winnings. Hatch says he's innocent and a victim of "institutionalized bullying."

Hatch says no deals have been finalized for him to appear in a reality series.