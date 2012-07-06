Susan Boyle gets honorary degree from university
LONDON (AP) -- Singing sensation Susan Boyle has been awarded an honorary doctorate from a Scottish university.
Boyle, who shot to fame on a TV talent show, wore blue-and-white academic robes as she accepted the degree Friday from Edinburgh's Queen Margaret University in recognition of her "contribution to the creative industries."
The singer once studied for a higher education certificate at the university.
A 40-something church volunteer from a small Scottish village, Boyle became a global sensation in 2009 after she performed the song "I Dreamed a Dream" from "Les Miserables" on the television program "Britain's Got Talent."
She has since sold 18 million records around the world and performed for audiences from the U.S. to China.
