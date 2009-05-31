Hours after her shocking defeat on Britains Got Talent, Susan Boyle was admitted to a private clinic in London Sunday for exhaustion.

"Police were called to doctors assessing a woman under the Mental Health Act. The woman was taken voluntarily by ambulance to a clinic," a Boyle spokesperson said in a statement. "At the request of doctors, police accompanied the ambulance."

On Monday, judge Piers Morgan -- who spoke to Boyle, 48, shortly before her hospitalization -- said she is "fine" and has just "gone in for some rest."

"She needs to get away from everyone get away from the show, from the media, the public, and just have a bit of down time to herself," he said on U.K.'s GMTV morning show Monday.

The Scottish signing sensation won over millions with her stirring rendition of "I Dreamed A Dream" from the musical Les Miserables during her audition. She performed the same song on Saturday's finale, but was beat by dance troupe Diversity. (Some reports said Boyle had been angry and screamed "I hate this show" after losing; winners said she had been "gracious" and nice.")

Said Morgan: "She had too long to wait between the audition show and the final, and the pressure just builds and builds and builds. It's been crazy, she has gone from anonymity to being the most-downloaded woman in history."

He said her hospitalization was "entirely voluntary" and she had been "seeing doctors through the week whenever she's wanting to because they've all been under huge pressure, these contestants."

"But nobody, and I stress this, has had to put up with the kind of attention that Susan has," Morgan said. "And no one could have predicted it so we entered uncharted territory."

Fred O'Neil, a former voice coach, told the BBC: "It's such a tragic situation, a woman who really just loves to sing, an innocent woman really, who is just caught up in this fame game."

"I just hope that whatever fame that she has got out of this will eventually bring her some happiness," he added. "Obviously at the present time it is not."

British Prime Minister Gordon Brown even weighed in on Boyle's situation: "I hope Susan Boyle is okay, because she is a really, really nice person, and I think she will do well."