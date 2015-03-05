Reality bites! Susan Sarandon and her boyfriend of five years have reportedly split over a disagreement about their involvement in an online reality show.

Susan, 68, and SPiN New York co-founder Jonathan Bricklin, 37, both appeared on Morgan Spurlock's new AOL series "Connected." The series centers on six New Yorkers and their partners who were handed cameras to document their lives for six months.

The actress became increasingly irritated with the constant filming of their private lives, whereas Jonathan seemed to be just fine with it. Susan even accused him of being a "cast member," according to the New York Post.

The filming, a source told the Post, "caused a lot of strain in the relationship. It's documented for the show that Susan breaks up with him because she doesn't want to be involved with the show."

Many never saw the relationship going anywhere a half a decade ago primarily because of the 31-year age difference. Susan has been relatively private about the relationship, which sort of makes it surprising that she would agree to the reality show in the first place.

Speaking to Hello Magazine last year, Susan touched on her relationship, saying, "It's the soul of a person that interests me . . . When you are in love, the questions of age, sex, color no longer hold any importance."