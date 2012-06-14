NEW YORK (AP) -- A Broadway-bound musical adapted from Woody Allen's 1994 crime caper "Bullets Over Broadway" has a leader — Susan Stroman.

The five-time Tony Award-winner will direct and choreograph the show when it debuts during the 2013-2014 season. The show will feature existing music of 1920s and the book will be adapted by Allen.

Written by Allen and Douglas McGrath, the story follows a struggling young playwright who is forced to cast a mobster's talentless girlfriend in his latest drama. The film starred John Cusack and Dianne Wiest.

When the production opens, the theater and casting will be announced later.

Stroman, who is preparing "Prince of Broadway" for its November launch, won Tonys for directing and choreographing "The Producers" and "Contact." She earned more for choreographing "Crazy For You" and "Show Boat."