NEW YORK (AP) -- Kiefer Sutherland has arrived at a New York City police station for questioning about a fashion designer's claim that the actor head-butted him at a nightclub.

The star of Fox television's "24" could be charged with misdemeanor assault.

Sutherland arrived in a Lincoln Town Car on Thursday with his lawyers. He did not speak to reporters as he entered the precinct house in lower Manhattan.

Jack McCollough claims Sutherland attacked him after an argument, leaving him with a cut on his face. Detectives also may question actress Brooke Shields as a witness.

Sutherland was released from a California jail last year after serving 48 days on a drunken driving charge.