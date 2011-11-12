Snooki put some extra emphasis on the G in GTL!

The 23-year-old Jersey Shore star has significantly slimmed down over the past few months. On Thursday, she showed off her taut bod in a skin-baring TwitPic she captioned "Winning!"

In the shot, Snooki (real name: Nicole Polizzi) wore a tiny blouse with a plunging neckline and very high waist, putting her ample cleavage and toned tummy on display. The revealing outfit also showed off 4'9" star's lean legs.

How did Snooki trim down? She gave up her hard-partying ways. "As everyone's planning their night at the club, I'm wondering when Gold's Gym closes," she tweeted in April.

But the former high school cheerleader -- who once suffered from anorexia and bulimia -- didn't slim down on her own.

"I just go to my trainer. He trains some Victoria's Secret models," she told Us Weekly in January. "I just want to get back into shape like I used to be."

