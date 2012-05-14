PIERRE PART, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a cast member of the reality TV show "Swamp People" has died.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Mike Waguespack says Mitchell Guist was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday. He had fallen while aboard his boat on the Intracoastal Waterway, near Pierre Part.

Waguespack says initial reports from deputies in neighboring St. Martin Parish are that Guist was traveling on the waterway around 9 a.m. when he fell. The boat returned to a nearby landing in St. Martin and Guist was taken to a hospital. The cause of his fall is unclear, and there is no word yet on the official cause of death.

"Swamp People," on the History cable television channel, features residents of Louisiana's Atchafalaya swamp country during alligator hunting season.

