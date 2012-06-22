A star of the History's alligator-hunting reality show Swamp People has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Noces Joseph LaFont Jr. -- known on the show as "Trapper Joe" -- was arrested Wednesday by Orange County Sheriff's deputies in Orlando, FL.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Associated Press, LaFont was arguing with his girlfriend while staying at a hotel near Disney World when he allegedly tried to burn her with a cigarette and punched her with a closed fist.

LaFont, who is from Louisiana, was charged with battery and assault and booked into the Orange County Jail before posting bail and being released.

Swamp People follows teams of Cajuns as they hunt alligators in the bayous and swamplands of America's southern heartland.

