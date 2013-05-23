Hollywood lost a true onscreen and offscreen hero on Saturday, May 18. S.W.A.T. star Steve Forrest, best known for his role as Lt. Dan "Hondo" Harrelson on the '70s action series, died peacefully surrounded by family in Thousand Oaks, Calif., according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87.

The screen veteran played the leader of the police department's special weapons and tactics team on two seasons of the series, and later even made a cameo in the 2003 movie remake of the same name, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell.

Forrest, who originally hailed from Huntsville, Tex., fought in World War II and fought in the historic Battle of the Bulge in Europe before moving to Los Angeles and attending UCLA to study theater arts. His theatrical pursuits landed him at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego after he graduated 1950, where he was discovered by fellow Hollywood legend Gregory Peck.

A short three years later, Forrest had already proved his worth in the acting realm, earning the New Star of the Year award from the Golden Globes for his part in So Big, opposite Jane Wyman.

From there on out, Forrest's long list of costars read like a who's who of Hollywood: The actor flexed his acting muscles alongside Ronald Reagan in 1954's Prisoner of War, Elvis Presley in 1960's Flaming Star, Sophia Loren in 1960's Heller in Pink Tights, and even John Wayne in 1962's The Longest Day.

Forrest's talents eventually brought him to London in 1965, where he starred as international antique dealer-cum-secret agent John Mannering in British television's first color series, The Baron.

The multi-talented star is survived by his wife of 65 years, Christine, three sons Michael, Forrest and Stephen, and grandchildren Samantha, Emily, Aubrey, and Alex.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: S.W.A.T. Star Steve Forrest Dead at 87