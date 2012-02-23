STOCKHOLM (AP) -- Sweden's newborn princess and designated future monarch has a name: Estelle Silvia Ewa Mary.

King Carl XVI Gustaf announced his granddaughter's name on Friday and said the baby girl, who was born Thursday to Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, will receive the title Duchess of Ostergotland, a province in southeast Sweden.

Estelle, a name of French origin, is unusual in Sweden and took royal watchers by surprise. The Swedish royal family has French roots.

Silvia is the name of Victoria's mother and Ewa is Daniel's mother's name.

Mary is not common in the Swedish royal family, but it's the name of Denmark's Australian-born crown princess.

The king didn't explain the reasoning behind the names.

Sweden's monarch is primarily a figurehead, representing the country as the head of state but with powers limited to ceremonial functions.