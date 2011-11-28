NEW YORK (AP) -- The star of Sweden's "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" movie says his daughter appears in the upcoming U.S. remake with the actor who takes on his role in the crime drama: Daniel Craig.

Michael Nyqvist plays Mikael Blomkvist in the Swedish "Millenium" TV series based on author Stieg Larsson's trilogy.

The Swedish-born Nyqvist says he wants to see the American version because he's a fan of Craig and director David Fincher and because his 21-year-old daughter, Ellen, is an extra in the film.

The film shot in a Los Angeles café where she was working. She landed a walk-on role that includes pouring coffee for Craig, who has played James Bond.

Nyqvist plays bad guy Hendricks in the fourth "Mission: Impossible" movie.

The latest "Mission: Impossible" and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" open Dec. 21.