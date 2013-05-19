They battle it out weekly on the Billboard charts, and now they're competing at the Billboard Music Awards.

Today's biggest stars — from Taylor Swift to fun. to Maroon 5 — are the key finalists at Sunday's awards show, airing live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on ABC. Those acts are up for 11 awards each; Rihanna, Carly Rae Jepsen and One Direction are up for 10, nine and eight trophies, respectively.

Most of the top stars will also blaze the stage, too, including Swift, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Miguel, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Chris Brown, Selena Gomez and more.

Prince, who will receive the icon award, will also perform.

Tracy Morgan will host the Billboard Music Awards.

