LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympic champion swimmer Ryan Lochte is diving into the world of reality television with a six-episode series debuting in April.

Airing on E!, "What Would Ryan Lochte Do?" will follow the 28-year-old swimmer as he prepares for the 2016 Rio Olympics while developing his fashion line, making media appearances, dealing with his family and friends, and searching for a girlfriend.

"Ryan Lochte captured everyone's attention at the Summer Olympics with his athletic prowess and his utterly unique and unaffected approach to life," E! Entertainment President Suzanne Kolb said Monday.

"He is an incredibly endearing personality who is sexy, entertaining and fun. Watching this show, I believe people will fall into three categories: they want to be him, sleep with him or mother him."

The show will include Lochte's family — his mother, Ike, his older married sisters Kristen and Megan, his younger brother and roommate Devon, and his nephews. Viewers will get to see the swimmer's eclectic collection of shoes that top out at more than 150 and the blinged-out accessories he favors.

Lochte, whose signature catch phrase is the made-up word "Jeah!", will be seen hitting the clubs in Gainesville, Fla., where he lives, and training with coach Gregg Troy.

He won five medals, including two golds, at the London Olympics. In the post-Olympic whirlwind, Lochte guested on the CW series "90210" and swam against Prince Harry in an impromptu race in a Las Vegas hotel pool.

Lochte's agent, Erika Wright, serves as executive producer of the show.