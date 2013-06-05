NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse University is naming a renovated broadcast studio on its campus for the late television producer and host Dick Clark.

Clark's family donated $5 million to rebuild the studio at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, and his alma mater announced Wednesday that it will bear his name. The $18 million renovation is scheduled to be done in September 2014.

The studio was state of the art when it was constructed in 1974. But Dean Lorraine Branham says it is now putting the journalism school's radio and television broadcasting programs at a competitive disadvantage. The renovation will make production studios and classroom space fully digital.

Clark graduated from Syracuse in 1951 and went on to host "American Bandstand" and run a busy television production studio in California.