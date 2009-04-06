BOSTON (AP) -- The Green Monster is getting scaly.

Phish announced a May 31 concert at Fenway Park on Monday, one of a handful of shows the Vermont-based jamband added to its summer tour.

The home of the Boston Red Sox has only recently been used as a concert venue, first by Bruce Springsteen in 2003. Jimmy Buffett, the Rolling Stones and the Police followed suit at the world's oldest baseball park.

The Phish foursome reunited last month in Hampton, Va., after nearly five years off.