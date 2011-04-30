By Radar Staff

Just weeks ago, RadarOnline.com found Tallulah Willis at the Coachella Music Festival. She was wearing low-riding cut-off jeans, a strapless bikini top, and smoking non-stop.

Friday night, the 17-year-old youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis was cited for underage drinking in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

Because of her age, cops weren't able to simply release Tallulah -- her mom, Demi, came to collect her.

This isn't the first Willis daughter to have a brush with the law.

In 1997, Rumer was one of four people in a hotel room in Aberdeen, Md. -- she was there shooting a low-budget horror film -- when cops came in and arrested one member of the group for marijuana possession. Rumer was questioned at the scene but was not arrested and was never charged in connection with the incident.

The middle Willis daughter, Scout, 19, is a student at Brown University.

Neither mom, dad nor stepdad, Ashton Kutcher, have made any comment about the incident.

