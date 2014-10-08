Tallulah Willis is on the mend.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore posted a photo of herself on Instagram holding up a positive "thumbs up" and looking upbeat after a stint at a treatment center over the summer where she received help for reported alcohol and drug-abuse problems.

"90 days ago i was a mucky mess. things are not perfect by any means but i radiate more postive energy on a daily basis then i ever thought possible. no longer allowing chemicals to infiltrate my bod was the best decision ive ever made. heres 90 more days. woot woot!" she wrote in the caption on the photo.

Big sis Rumer sent a few words of encouragement via Instagram shortly after. "So proud of you @buuski" she wrote, reposting Tallulah's photo and message.

Prior to entering a treatment facility in July, Tallulah spoke out about how she'd dressed provocatively and starved herself in an attempt to stay thin.

In a video interview on the fashion site Stylelikeu posted on Aug. 4, 2014, about two weeks after she'd entered rehab, Tallulah admitted, "I was reading those stupid f---ing tabloids when I was like 13 and feeling like I was ugly... That made me dress like I was showing off my boobs and my butt and showing off those things that I was getting attention for."

She added that she felt trapped in her body and "hated that I was sexy… I started starving myself and losing a bunch of weight and I got down to like 95 pounds."

Tallulah was reportedly given an ultimatum by her family: Go to rehab or lose their support.

Once she was in treatment, both Bruce and Demi were said to have visited their daughter. According to People magazine, Demi took Tallulah home from the treatment center in September.

After leaving the treatment center, Tallulah appears to be doing much better.