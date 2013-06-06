Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert are now the proud parents of a baby boy! The "Love and War" singer broke the news via Twitter on June 6. Posting a picture of three blue teddy bears surrounded by sunflowers and balloons, Braxton wrote, "He's here!"

The first-time parents have yet to release any additional details, including their son's name. Braxton, 36, announced her baby news during a March appearance on "Good Morning America." During the couple's baby shower at the Hotel Bel-Air in L.A., in May, "The One" singer told Us Weekly she had been blessed with a "great" pregnancy.

PHOTOS: What stars love about motherhood

"I have a lot of energy. I'm always upbeat and everyone has to tell me to sit down somewhere," she laughed. "But I feel amazing!"

PHOTOS: Celebrities' pregnancy confessions

The R&B diva -- who craved potato chips while carrying her baby boy -- said her famous siblings had given her plenty of parenting advice. "I think the one that sticks out the most is be the best mom you can be and always focus on your family first," Braxton recalled.

PHOTOS: The cutest kids in Hollywood

Record executive Herbert, 43, told Us he was "elated" to be starting a family with Braxton, whom he wed in 2008. "I'm looking forward to just love her more and being a great father to her child," he said.

PHOTOS: Celebs' mommy must-haves

The new parents currently star in the WE TV show Tamar & Vince, a spinoff of "Braxton Family Values." The second season premieres in September.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Kim Kardashian's tightest looks

Justin Bieber's changing hair

Celebs without makeup