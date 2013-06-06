Tamar Braxton gives birth to a baby boy
Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert are now the proud parents of a baby boy! The "Love and War" singer broke the news via Twitter on June 6. Posting a picture of three blue teddy bears surrounded by sunflowers and balloons, Braxton wrote, "He's here!"
The first-time parents have yet to release any additional details, including their son's name. Braxton, 36, announced her baby news during a March appearance on "Good Morning America." During the couple's baby shower at the Hotel Bel-Air in L.A., in May, "The One" singer told Us Weekly she had been blessed with a "great" pregnancy.
PHOTOS: What stars love about motherhood
"I have a lot of energy. I'm always upbeat and everyone has to tell me to sit down somewhere," she laughed. "But I feel amazing!"
PHOTOS: Celebrities' pregnancy confessions
The R&B diva -- who craved potato chips while carrying her baby boy -- said her famous siblings had given her plenty of parenting advice. "I think the one that sticks out the most is be the best mom you can be and always focus on your family first," Braxton recalled.
PHOTOS: The cutest kids in Hollywood
Record executive Herbert, 43, told Us he was "elated" to be starting a family with Braxton, whom he wed in 2008. "I'm looking forward to just love her more and being a great father to her child," he said.
PHOTOS: Celebs' mommy must-haves
The new parents currently star in the WE TV show Tamar & Vince, a spinoff of "Braxton Family Values." The second season premieres in September.
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Kim Kardashian's tightest looks
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 14, 2018 These are the stars who got married this year!
- Oct. 12, 2018 20 stars who've been kicked off of planes