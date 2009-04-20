NEW YORK (AP) -- Amber Tamblyn says she found a big advantage in filming her new TV series on location in New York.

The actress said a lot of shopping was involved between shooting, adding: "No one goes back to their trailers."

Tamblyn, who starred in TV's "Joan of Arcadia" and the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" films, plays a New York police detective in ABC's "The Unusuals."

The series airs 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday. It's getting a special airing at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday, temporarily bumping ABC newcomer "Cupid."

Tamblyn's character is used to the finer things in life but has chosen a career that will take her into different worlds. Tamblyn explains: "She comes from a background of a lot of money. Her family is a very wealthy family from New York City and because of that, because she lived a very privileged life, she kind of wants nothing to do with it." She prefers to work as a cop.