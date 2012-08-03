Summer 2012 is probably a time that Tameka Foster would like to forget. Last month, her 11-year-old son Kile Glover passed away following a tragic lake accident that left him brain-dead.

Days after her son's July 27 funeral, Tameka was back in court with ex-husband Usher (present at the funeral for Kile, his former stepson) as she and the singer continued an ugly custody battle over their sons Usher Raymond V, 4, and Naviyd, 3.

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost in 2012

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the countless number of people who opened their hearts, extended their prayers, well-wishes and remained hopeful for my son Kile during the last weeks of his life," wrote Tameka in a personal statement on GlobalGrind, her first extensive comments since the tragedy. "I truly believe that he has always been an Angel from birth and the World was just too small to contain a spirit so vast. I'm thankful and blessed to merely be the vessel that carried him and humbled that God gave him to us to love. I also feel humbled by everyone's show of concern, and knowing that Kile Glover touched the lives of so many has given me strength during my worst and darkest hour … Again I THANK YOU ALL!"

While Tameka and Usher, 33, who was close to Kile, briefly called a truce in the weeks between Kile's tragic accident and death, they returned to court earlier this week.

PHOTOS: Bitter family feuds in Hollywood

"Sadly, I remain in the unfortunate position of having to respond to and attend court proceedings that were not initiated or begun by me. I did not file this custody case (January 2011) and was content with the 'joint custody' arrangement that we share. Most importantly, nor do I wish to appear in court while I am mourning the loss of my son," she continued.

"I have only been defending myself and protecting the best interests of my children through my counsel," Tameka wrote.

One TMZ report claimed Tameka called Usher "bogus" for supposedly pretending to mourn Kile's death.

PHOTOS: Usher's greatest moments onstage

"You must NOT believe everything you read or hear and never judge," she says.

Thanking her supporters for "positive energy and hope for my family during this surreal time," she adds, "There have been times when just the right words, at the right time, have provided me shelter through this storm."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Hollywood's Nastiest Custody Battles

Hollywood's Hottest Bachelors

Usher on a Motorcycle