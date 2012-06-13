Wonderwall Editors -- Tamera Mowry-Housley is pregnant with a baby boy.

RELATED: Stars Who Are Celebrating Their First Fathers Day

News first broke in April that the actress, who stars alongside twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict on the Style Network's "Tia & Tamera," was expecting her first child with her husband, Fox News correspondent Adam Housley. On Wednesday, her rep confirmed to Us Weekly that her bundle of joy will be a boy. People magazine was the first to report the news.

We're guessing she couldn't be happier. "I want a boy because I have two brothers whom I love and adore," Mowry-Hously told People after revealing she was pregnant. "I helped raise my brothers so I have somewhat of an experience raising boys."

RELATED: Where Are They Now: '80s TV Stars

Sister Tia is already a mother to a boy, son Cree Taylor Hardrict, who will celebrate his first birthday on June 28.

Mowry-Housley wed Housley on May 15, 2011, at the Vintage Estate in Yountville, Calif. Their wedding was chronicled on "Tia & Tamera." The show currently airs on Mondays on Style.

RELATED: Celeb Pregnancy Pounds