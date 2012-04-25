From "Sister, Sister" to baby, baby!

Ten months after her twin sister, Tia, gave birth, Tamera Mowry and her husband, Adam Housley, are starting a family of their very own, a source tells Us Weekly. The two will become first-time parents this November.

Mowry confirmed the news to People, telling the magazine, "Adam and I are excited about having a baby and the blessing that he or she will bring to our lives and to our family and friends. "We can't wait to meet this little miracle!"

Mowry wed Housley, a national and international correspondent for FOX News, on May 15, 2011, at the Vintage Estate in Yountville, Calif. Their nuptials were chronicled on the Style Network reality series "Tia & Tamera."

Months after her nephew Cree's June 28 birth, Tamera said having kids with Housley was likely a long way off.

"When my sister was pregnant, she told me everything that I needed to know about pregnancy, so I am not having kids anytime soon," Tamera, 33, told Us in October 2011.

However, "seeing my sister as a mom is amazing," Tamera added. "She is so inspiring because she is juggling being a mom, being an actress and being a businesswoman at the same time. She's doing an amazing job -- and she's beautiful!"

