The 29-year-old virgin! Tamera Mowry-Housley, cohost of the new talk show, The Real, revealed to Hot 97's radio station on Thursday, July 18, that she waited until she was 29 to do the deed -- and has only slept with one person, her husband, Adam Housley.

"I don't know how to explain this," the Sister, Sister alum said alongside her talk show cohosts. "I'm religious, so I waited until I was 29 to lose my virginity."

The Tia & Tamera star said that she lost her virginity to Housley when they were dating but immediately regretted it. After her first time, the star (twin sister to Tia) waited until their wedding three years later to have sex again.

“You may not understand this [but] I did it, then I felt guilty, then I became celibate until I got married," she shared.

Now 35, she married Housley, a Fox News correspondent, in 2011 after six years of dating. They welcomed their first child, son Aden, in November.

During the radio interview, Mowry-Housley was applauded for her abstinence by one of her cohosts, Adrienne Bailon.

"Just because you only had sex with one person doesn't mean you're not a freak and I think that that's a good thing," Bailon, 29, said. "I think people think that you could only be a freak by doing it with a bunch of people. You can be a freak and just be a freak with one person. That is beautiful and dope."

