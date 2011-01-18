Melissa Etheridge may be blissfully happy in her new relationship, but not everyone is feeling the love.

On Tuesday -- the same day it was revealed that the Grammy-winning singer, 49, is dating "Nurse Jackie" creator Linda Wallem, 49 -- her ex Tammy Lynn Michaels blasted the romance in a rambling poem on her blog.

Despite a pal close to Melissa saying the twosome started dating "about three months after she split from Tammy," the actress, who has 4-year-old twins Johnnie Rose and Miller with Melissa, suggests in her diatribe that the musician moved on much earlier.

"She said it would help," she wrote of her decision to move out of their home in November 2009. "I was convinced it would/too and I trusted there was/no one else/I didn't know/there was someone moving in/as I was moving out."

She also said that she didn't realize their split was final until she listened to Melissa's new album.

"I understood/oh/you don't want to work it out," she wrote. "Oh you already have someone in the wings/oh you already have pined for another/oh you are done here."

The former "Popular" star, 36, also takes aim at a People magazine report that the longtime pals -- Wallem served as Melissa's best man at her 2003 wedding to Tammy -- were a new couple.

"Since april of 09?" she wrote. "Mmm.... one of my little sweet peas told me otherwise much earlier than that, Pooper magazine. They should have shut the bedroom door."

Melissa's response to her ex's angry blog? A rep for the musician tells UsMagazine.com, "I do not comment on haikus."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which other celebs hooked up or broke up in 2010

Find out why Glo has a girl crush on Etheridge

Learn all about Etheridge's music career on MSN

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: See what other stars are speaking out about their exes

PHOTOS: Hot new winter romances

PHOTOS: Check out other celebs who recently called it quits