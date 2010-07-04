It didn't take long for the split between Melissa Etheridge and Tammy Lynn Michaels to turn from somewhat strained to kinda hostile. One day after the Grammy winner filed legal papers to end their domestic partnership after nine years and a set of twins together, Tammy retaliated with a bitter ode to being dumped.

In a poetic post Saturday on her Hollywood Farm Girl blog titled "blindsiding," the sometime actress expresses her unhappiness with the dissolution filing, maintaining that they had decided not to take any legal action until after Etheridge finished her tour.

"gentle waves / no noise for awhile / or maybe gentle voices and / SMACK!!!!!!!!!!!! / FILE FOR DIVORCE!!!!!!" rails Michaels. "Even though we both promised / agreed / handshook / pinkyswore / no filing until after the tour / in the fall / her broken promises / told to me by headlines."

Melissa, 49, and Tammy, 35, got hitched in a legally non-binding ceremony in September 2003 and registered for a domestic partnership in August 2005, a year after the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In her petition to end the union, Etheridge cited the standard "irreconcilable differences" and requested that Michaels, who gave birth to their son Miller and daughter Johnnie in 2006, not be granted any financial support.

That's seemingly causing considerable hardship for Tammy, who claims she's now without resources.

"the other week i had to borrow money from a friend. two weeks ago i had to scrape together $1.25 to pay for gas," she writes in another post. "i know she doesn't want to give me money. trust. i'm borrowing cash left and right from people to get through this summer, and feed my kids, with a stomach full of ulcers, thank you. no stress here. :-)"

Michaels points out that she not only sacrificed her own career to care for their twins, but she also pitched in to help with Etheridge's son and daughter from her previous relationship with Julie Cypher.

"i gave up my managers, agents, contacts, all that good stuff, because i stepped directly into potty training a small boy, and carrying around a small girl on my hip, both excellent souls," says Tammy of taking on mom duty when she hooked up with Melissa in 2001. "and i was a very huge part in raising them for many many years while She with the Guitar focused on her Guitar. i was always the housewife after that ... having no steady paycheck killed me for those years with her, and now it's really killing me."

Michaels, who also took to her blog back in May to question Etheridge's assertion to Oprah that their breakup was "as mutual as those things can be," reminds her of the vow she apparently made about their romance: "oh, the nights of promises.... 'tammy, if i ever leave you, it's because i'm crazy, and you have to come find me and get me and save me!!! we have to be together forever!'"

She also has a request for her ex.

"Could you stop blind sighting [sic] me?" Tammy asks. "Unless it's another art form you're working on? have a good concert."

