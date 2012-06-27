Vicki Gunvalson's new man, Brooks Ayers, sure has wooed the Real Housewives of Orange County star -- but the same can't be said for Gunvalson's Bravo costars.

Angered by Ayers' behavior throughout the season, RHOC's Tamra Barney couldn't take it any longer, and got into a heated spat with Gunvalson on Tuesday's season finale.

Barney -- recently engaged to boyfriend of two years Eddie Judge -- flipped once and for all when Ayers accused her of giving Gunvalson "the evil eye." "For him to continuously tell her in her ear, 'She's giving you the evil eye,' is crazy," Barney, 44, said on the emotional episode. "You're trying to get her pissed off, and you're definitely pissing me off."

Their feud escalated when Gunvalson, 50, asked Judge to "take control" of Barney, a request that didn't sit well with the fired-up reality star. "I don't have [a man] to take control of me ... Stop letting him tell you what to think," Barney snapped.

Fired back Gunvalson, making a scene by storming out of cast mate Heather Dubrow's name-changing party: "Don't talk that way to me or him ever! You're supposed to be my friend no matter what! My friend, my soulmate, my sister."

During a post-finale appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, Barney confirmed the duo's relationship is still strained, and that tensions reached a boil at the reunion taping. "It's strange," Barney told Cohen of her current relationship with Gunvalson, her partner in their Wines By Wives venture. "We have our business together, but other than that, it's a few text messages here and there. We kind of hashed it out at the reunion -- things got bad -- and I'm waiting for everything to settle down."

Though Gunvalson appears to have her mind made up that her friendship with Barney is officially over, Barney still wishes her foe -- and beau Ayers -- well. "Vicki's been a good friend for many years and [our strained relationship] breaks my heart. I wish her well and I hope that everyone else is wrong [about Ayers' motives in their relationship] and they live happily ever after."

